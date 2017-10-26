Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS October 26-29

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. October 26-29

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

NEW BURGER FEATURES: 8oz Dry Aged Meat, 1 Year Aged Sharp Cheddar, Black Umami Garlic Aioli, Sweet Field Greens and a House Made Black Sesame Seed Bun.

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thomas Street is open to Treu's coming from the West!

Thursday: Lunch Specials of grilled cheese and tomato soup • $2.99 burger from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday: Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday Open at 11am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

NEW fall insert menu! Check out new options such as the Hearty Grain Fall Salad and Philly Cheesesteak with a side of hearty grains!

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday Celebrate Halloween with Indigibliss playing alternative rock at 10pm

Friday DJ Sharkbait at 11pm

Saturda Celebrate Halloween with the Allen Brothers Band and a costume contest at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

VERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Saturday Halloween Bash with The Jerry Schmitt Band with costume contest, Halloween themed drinksand other spooky specials starting at 9pm

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • Halloween Party with Brad Emanual starting at 8:30pm with a costume contest at 11pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • Halloween Party with Rising Phoenix playing at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka