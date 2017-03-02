Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 2-5

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 2-5
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Saturday 3/4 LIVE MUSIC with Joe Marcinek Band playing jazz, funk, groove at 9pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs Benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Exciting menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team!
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!
Friday Fish Fry!
Saturday Date Night! 4 course meal with a bottle of wine $50/couple
Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm
Saturday 3/4 LIVE MUSIC with Led West playing variety at 8pm
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Chad Brecke from 7-10pm!
Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!
NOW SERVING Homemade Tom & Jerrys, Hot Buttered Rum, and Peppermint Patties!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
City Grill
203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900
Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.
Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm
Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine • LIVE MUSIC on 3/4 with Bradley Sperger playing variety at 8pm
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Enjoy the holiday season with us! NOW SERVING Hot drinks!
Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 tenderloin sandwich w/fries 5-9pm Friday Fish Fry 11am-9pm
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported • 3/4 LIVE MUSIC with Jerry Duginski playing extreme acoustic at 8pm
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.