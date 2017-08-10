Weekend HIGHLIGHTS Part 2

Humane Society Open House

Saturday 8/12 | Humane Society, Wausau

See what the Human Society of Marathon County is all about. At this family friendly event, meet the new executive director, get to know the staff, volunteers and cuddly critters that are available. The day features adoption specials, building tours, raffles, a photo booth, music, a bouncy house, face painting, kids activities and more. Hanuman Express food truck will be there offering delicious and authentic Thai food. Come down and see the positive changes happening and maybe even meet your new best friend. Noon-3 pm. Free. 715-845-2810, catsndogs.org.

Kara Grainger Band

Saturday 8/12 | Intermission, Wausau

This blues and soul singer’s career began in Sydney Australia and has taken her around the globe. At the young age of 16, Grainger started her career in a band with her brother that was influenced by the funky blue and souls from New Orleans. Now a solo artist currently living in Los Angeles, she’s renowned for soulful vocals, groove-rooted sound and mean slide guitar. It’s a unique sound that will leave you inspired and uplifted. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Concert in the Clouds: Randy Sabien

Saturday 8/12 | Rib Mountain State Park

It’s the final show of the series, and organizers are bringing in the star power. Renowned jazz violinist Randy Sabien returns with his bluesy, rockin’, swingin’, funky, strings. With his powerfully rhythmic, lively and inventive style, he has fascinated audiences around the world. The concert features special guest Pat Donohue, a Grammy winning fingerpicking folk guitarist. Enjoy the outdoor amphitheater on top of scenic Rib Mountain while listening to these innovative musicians. 6-8 pm. Free, but state park sticker required for admission to park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

History Speaks: The History and Usage of Ginseng

Saturday 8/12 | Woodson History Center, Wausau

With the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival about a month away, now’s the perfect time to learn more about the plant. In this History Speaks lecture, Paul Hsu of Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises discusses how ginseng has been used traditionally in Eastern medicine, the differences between the major species of ginseng, and the plant’s unique place in central Wisconsin history. This background information is sure to make the upcoming festival more fascinating. 2 pm. Free, donations welcome. 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org.

Colossal Fossils in the park

Sunday 8/13 | Rib Mountain State Park

This local science-based organization educates people about concepts such as evolution, natural selection and the creatures that have lived on Earth throughout its 4.6 billion year history. The museum’s quality fossil collection contains about 100 items from many dinosaurs, mammals, plants, and corals. These fossils range from tiny shells to mammoth tusks to giant bear skulls. Enjoy the show-and-tell session and learn about natural history with hands on exploration. 5 pm, in the enclosed shelter. Free, but state park sticker required for admission to park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

