Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS October 12-15

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. October 12-15
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC by Irene Keenan Jr. playing acoustic at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thomas Street is open to Treu's coming from the West!
Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL
Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported
Sunday Open at 11am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
NEW fall insert menu! Check out new options such as the Hearty Grain Fall Salad and Philly Cheesesteak with a side of hearty grains!
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC with The Lucky Dutch playing rock at 10pm
Saturday Stop by during the Zombie Pub Crawl and listen to tune from DJ Sharkbait!
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry 11am-10pm
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings