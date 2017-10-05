Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS October 5-8

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. October 5-8

5305 N. 32nd Ave., Wausau 715-675-7070

Soup & Salad Bar Every Evening

Friday Fish Fry

Saturday Prime Rib & Snow Crab Buffet is Back 5-9pm

Sunday Brunch Buffet! $13.99 includes coffee & tea 10:30 am-1:30 pm

Sunday Night Steak & Lobster $18.25, ½ Broasted Chicken $12.99, Liver & Onions, only $7.99

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Rich Wagner playing acoustic at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Vada’s RockHouse playing rock at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday Bull Falls Brewery of the Month Party starting at 5pm

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thomas Street is open to Treu's coming from the West!

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday Open at 11 am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

NEW fall insert menu! Check out new options such as the Hearty Grain Fall Salad and Philly Cheesesteak with a side of hearty grains!

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Unity the Band playing roots, rock and reggae starting at 10pm

Saturda LIVE MUSIC with Burnt Toast & Jam playing Bluegrass at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings