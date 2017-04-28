What to watch April 28–May 2

Dear White People

Friday | Netflix

Series debut: A few white people were angry over the mere title of creator-director Justin Simien’s 2014 film Dear White People. Even more got pissed when Netflix dropped a trailer for his new 10-episode series of the same name. Though never seeing more than a minute of either, said whiteys waged YouTube downvote campaigns and “cancel Netflix” drives to stop this reverse oppression, or whatever the hell was perceived as happening. Too bad, because Dear White People is a ferociously funny look at “post-racial” relations, PC college culture, and misconceptions from both ends of the color spectrum. It could just maybe change some minds. Nah, probably not.

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Saturday 9 pm | TBS

Full Frontal special: The real White House Correspondents’ Dinner is a clique-y gathering where reporters and politicians mingle in a professionally-suspect manner. When our new Commander in Chief was elected last November, the fate of such events was thrown into doubt. So Samantha Bee and her Full Frontal crew decided to hold their own alternative soiree, whether the other one happens or not (it is, on this same night, with The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj hosting). Though details are scarce, Bee’s affair is the better entertainment bet. Plus TBS is way easier to find than C-SPAN.

American Gods

Sunday 8 pm | Starz

Series debut: Producer extraordinaire Bryan Fuller’s previous TV work, even the darker-than-dark Hannibal, has always been constrained by the limits of broadcast “standards.” But this series, based on Neil Gaiman’s geek-grail 2001 novel, is on a premium-cable network on a roll with more to prove. The fantastical, vivid, violent story of Old Gods ramping up for war against New Gods on Earth is impossible to sum up in a paragraph, but the performances of Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Orlando Jones, Gillian Anderson, Crispin Glover and more are revelations. Get Starz, now.

Drop the Mic

Tuesday | TBS

Series debut: Prompting celebrities to sing karaoke, lip-sync hits and engage in rap battles are cheap and easy methods to connect with middle America. Spike expanded Jimmy Fallon’s Lip Sync Battle bits into a successful series, and James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke gets primetime-special treatment on CBS. Now his hip-hop combat segment is a TBS show. Drop the Mic blatantly clones Lip Sync Battle’s LL Cool J–Chrissie Teigen dynamic with hosts Method Man (veteran rapper) and Hailey Baldwin (model with an Instagram account). What’s next, Celebrity Colonoscopy?

Bill Frost writes about television for Salt Lake City Weekly