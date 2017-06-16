What to watch June 16–20

× Expand WRECKED Wrecked

Now that Netflix is canceling stuff just for the sake of canceling stuff, let’s get on with killing off The Ranch (season premiere Friday, Netflix). This laugh-tracked cowpie’s novelty of reuniting That ‘70s Show stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson quickly wore off, leaving just a hacky sitcom with painfully slumming co-stars (Sam Elliott and Debra Winger). The Ranch is red-state bait that thinks it’s cleverly poking P.C. culture, but ultimately comes off as lazy. Netflix’s F Is for Family does it better—try that.

Was anyone aware that Turn: Washington’s Spies (season premiere Saturday 8 pm, AMC) was still a thing? The Revolutionary War drama’s fourth season will be its last, and we all know how it ends (‘Merica wins, the British get revenge centuries later by sending us Piers Morgan, etc.). The final chapter finds Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) looking to take down George Washington (Ian Kahn). Turn has never been AMC’s sexiest show, but it’s almost up there with John Adams in the RevWar TV canon.

Erlich Bachman is done with Silicon Valley but T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (comedy special Saturday 9 pm, HBO) shows that the guy who plays him isn’t done with HBO. Miller says his schedule is getting too crowded to continue on the series, and he’d rather get out now before becoming a one-note TV character. As an actor, he’s been in nearly everything; as a comic, he’s done only one previous special, 2011’s No Real Reason. Meticulously Ridiculous is even more energetic, prop-happy and, yes, ridiculous.

× Expand Megyn Kelly interviews Alex Jones

This weekend’s episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (Sundays 6 pm, NBC) might

feature the un-Fox-ed anchor’s already infamous interview with InfoWars’ Alex Jones, an initially-friendly exchange that sent Jones into a tizzy about how he’d been duped by a “sociopath” who was “not feminine” but “cold, robotic, dead.” Then he delivered the ultimate insult: “I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly.” Damn, float like a chemtrail and sting like a helicopter, Al. Kelly could use a ratings-grabber like an exposé on America’s favorite conspiracy-slinging uncle. Show ‘em Meg!

The mildly disappointing Wrecked (season premiere Tuesday 9 pm, TBS), returns for another round of Gilligan’s Island/Lost antics. The comedy about survivors stranded on a tropical island had a hit-and-miss debut season last year. Its likeable characters and knowing winks at Lost lore were slightly undercut by aimless subplots and weak gags. Wrecked is the first production from a pair of Hollywood-outsider brothers from Kansas, so cut them a little slack.

Bill Frost writes about television for Salt Lake City Weekly, talks about it on TV Tan Podcast, and tweets at @Bill_Frost.