What to watch on May 19

Season premiere: Where will the perkiest TV character ever created go in Season 3? Now with her post-doomsday-cult-imprisonment GED, Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is entering higher education: “After high school, most white girls go to college,” explains Kimmy’s landlady, Lillian (Carol Kane). Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt also welcomes back favorite cult leader and No. 1 pick for his own spin-off series, Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm), plus guest stars like Ray Liotta, Laura Dern, and Beyonce (actually Titus Burgess). We also learn that Jaqueline (Jane Krakowski) attended Trump University, which makes so much sense.

Season premiere: Before the 2016-17 onslaught of time-travel shows (Timeless, Time After Time, Making History, all of which have been canceled), there was this Syfy series. OK, there also was Doctor Who, but there’s always been Doctor Who. Anyway, 12 Monkeys, based on the 1995 movie of the same name, doesn’t so much replicate the Bruce Willis/Brad Pitt classic as warp the hell out of it, with Cole (Aaron Stanford) expanding on Willis’ stop-the-apocalypse tenacity, while Goines (show-stealer Emily Hampshire) takes Pitt’s mental patient to giddy new levels. Season 3 is the final chapter for 12 Monkeys, and Syfy is blowing out all 10 episodes over three nights.