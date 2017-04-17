Wis Valley Fair books TED NUGENT

× Expand JAMES BROWN James & Maryln Brown Ted Nugent Ted Nugent

Fair officials ‘reviewing’ decision to book controversial, 68-year-old performer Ted Nugent

The Wisconsin Valley Fair just released its performers for the 2017 grandstand lineup, and one of those acts has set off a firestorm of controversy that’s now under review.

The booking of Ted Nugent as a grandstand show during the fair in Wausau spurred multiple comments on the fair’s Facebook page lamenting the decision. Nugent has been controversial for his racial, anti-feminist and political comments, including publicly calling former President Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and “piece of shit,” and referring to Hillary Clinton as a “worthless bitch.”

Wisconsin Valley Fair administrator Kaitlyn Bernarde says the decision to book the 68-year-old, outspoken rocker is now under review, saying the organization was “unaware of the volume of negative feedback we would receive.”

“Ted Nugent’s words and actions do not reflect the values of the Wisconsin Valley Fair,” Bernarde says. “The Wisconsin Valley Fair is a county-wide community event for the whole family.”

Over the past three years, several venues across the U.S. have cancelled Nugent’s scheduled concerts because of controversy surrounding the singer’s “racist and hate-filled remarks,” as one Idaho casino described it. The 1970s rocker, best known for his hit “Cat Scratch Fever” has sold an estimate 40 million records. Endearing to many fans, his pro-gun, pro-hunting was always evident, but took a sharp political tone —and gained more national attention—with the 2008 presidential election, including waving a machine gun on stage and using vulgarities to describe left-wing politicians. Nugent was a presumed performer at Donald Trump’s January 2017 inauguration festivities, but declined, citing hunting plans.

Nugent’s 2017 “Rockin’ America Again” summer tour so far lists 37 shows, including the Fond du Lac County Fair on July 22 and his scheduled Aug. 4 concert in Wausau for the fair.