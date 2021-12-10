Events worth checking out for the week

3 Redneck Tenors Christmas Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar

FRIDAY 12/10 | CAMPANILE CENTER, MINOCQUA

Come and take a magical, musical Christmas journey with the hilarious 3 Redneck Tenors for Christmas music like you’ve never heard before. The 3 Redneck Tenors are comedic singers and classically trained veteran performers who have appeared on Broadway and world opera stages. The trio rose to fame on season two of America's Got Talent in 2007 and are ready to rock your holidays with classic and pop musical delights. You’ll hear familiar Christmas tunes such as “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells” along with a few great surprises. 7 pm. $15 students, $28 adults. Campanilecenter.org.

A Christmas Carol

FRI.-SUN. 12/10-12 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Wausau Community Theatre’s holiday tradition is back for its 14th season, sharing the classic tale of hard-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Meet beloved characters such as Fezziwig, Belle, Bob Cratchit, nephew Fred, and, of course, Tiny Tim. Scrooge’s story of redemption remains as powerful and uplifting as it ever was, making A Christmas Carol a time-honored family tradition. Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $22 adults, $18 seniors, $14 youth in advance; tickets $3 more at door. Details at wausaucommunitytheatre.org.

Tony Williams

FRIDAY 12/10 | MALARKEY’S PUB & TOWNIES GRILL, WAUSAU

Minneapolis-based singer and songwriter Tony Williams returns to Malarkey's Pub for an evening of engaging tunes. The solo artist’s songs are a blend of indie and rock, featuring melodic choruses that leave your head nodding, and revealingly honest lyrics that leave your heart aching. His performance features unique mashups and extensive live looping, where songs are built up layer by layer to sound like a full band. 8 pm. 715-819-3663.

Holidays with the CWSO: Featuring Danny Mitchell

SAT.-SUN. 12/11-12 | WOODLANDS CHURCH, PLOVER

This holiday performance features artist and hometown favorite Danny Mitchell, a pianist, singer, composer, and songwriter. Since moving to Nashville in 2008, Mitchell has worked steadily as a freelance musician in a diverse and ever-changing music industry. He currently plays piano, organ, and sings background vocals with multi-platinum recording artist Miranda Lambert. Hear Danny sing his own original arrangements of holiday classics accompanied by the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra. The second half of the program features a performance by the Betty Frost Jenkins Young Artist Concerto Competition winner, Olivia Yang. Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 4 pm. $42 adults, $32 seniors, $12 students. Cwso.org.

Christmas For Kids at the Conservatory

SUNDAY 12/12 | WAUSAU CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC, WAUSAU

Santa returns to delight children of all ages at this fun-filled event. Families can explore Santa’s workshop and create their own holiday craft, play holiday games, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and listen to holiday music performed by Wausau Conservatory of Music students and ensembles as well as guest performers like the 2021-22 CWETA production of CATS. Decorations will fill every corner of the Conservatory, including Santa’s workshop designed and furnished by Evolutions in Design, it is a fantasy land for both kids and kids at heart. To encourage social distancing, three time slots are available for families to attend at 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30pm. $5 ages 13 and under and free for adults. Details at wausauconservatory.org/Christmas.

An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

THURSDAY 12/16 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Led by Peter Noone, the iconic English 60’s band Herman’s Hermits comes to The Grand this holiday season with a playlist that transports audiences back in time. Well-known on both sides of the pond and once just as big as the Beatles, Noone and the band’s classic hits include “I’m Into Something Good,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Wonderful World”, “Just A Little Bit Better,” “Dandy” and more. Herman’s Hermits has sold over 52 million recordings, with 14 singles and seven albums going gold. There is no doubt that Peter Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit and compelling stage presence will delight fans of all ages during this night of classic hits and holiday favorites. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35. Grandtheater.org.