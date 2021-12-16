Events worth checking out this weekend

The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon

THURS., SAT., SUN. 12/16-19 | Wausau Elk’s Lodge

Christmas is a time for magic and cherished traditions—like cozying up on the couch to watch as many TV original movies as possible. With The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon, presented by Out of the Woods Theatre, you can enjoy the rush of six Christmas movies at once! The audience will be transported to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. In this wildly entertaining parody of holiday romantic comedies, you’ll see if disguises help royalty and movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave, or if evil city slickers can destroy charming inns and Christmas tree farms. Thurs. 6:30 pm; Sat. 7 pm; 2 pm Sun.. Location and details TBD. Outofthewoodstheatre.com.

Rockin’ Blues

The John Altenburgh Christmas Extravaganza

FRIDAY 12/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

The holidays are about traditions, and this concert is no exception. With two decades of sold-out shows, this annual event has long been the hottest ticket in town. Wausau-area favorite John Altenburgh returns with a huge all-star lineup for a night of jazz, blues, and the holiday songs you know and love. Nothing says Christmas in Wausau like this show. Starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $44. Grandtheater.org.

Home For the Holidays with Desiree and Mara

Saturday 12/18, Nicolet College, Rhinelander.

Share in holiday harmonies and traditions with classically trained jazz singer, Desiree Wattelet and Mara Prausa, the executive director of the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra and talented pianist. Wattelet’s powerful vocals are inspired by the likes of Norah Jones and Lena Horne, so you know you’re in for a treat in this jazzy, folksy holiday spectacular. 7:30 pm. $10. Nicoletcollege.edu

Laura Bomber & Brandon VanDalen

Friday 12/17 | District 1 Brewing Company, Stevens Point

There’s something about Laura Bomber’s powerful, bluesy voice that just grabs you and makes you sit in your seat. The appleton-based native has been rocking the scene since 2017, and her reach has only grown since then. Bomber has a style of indie rock that seems rooted in the blues but with a modern twist, and that’s caught audience’s attention as she’s taken the stage at the Mile of Music in Appleton or the Levitt Amp series in Stevens Point. And District 1 Brewing is a great place to check her out, with its spacious interior and delicious microbrews. 7 pm. 715-544-6707

Brewery Comedy Tour

Friday 12/17, O’so Brewing Co., Plover

Saturday 12/18, Mosinee Brewing Co., Mosinee

Wausau was once home to a comedy club, but those days are in the past now — so it’s nice to see a new venue for getting in a few laughs! Stop on down to O’So on Friday or Mosinee Brewing Co. on Saturday and check out this comedy tour that’s make more than 2,000 stops nationwide. The show brings you some of more than a dozen comedians from New York, L.A. and everywhere in between. These are comedians who are tearing up the show, festival and even TV circuits and making audiences laugh all across the country. 8 pm at both locations, $14. Find tickets for each show at universe.com/explore.

Bronsted at Tucknee

× Expand B.C. Kowalski/City Pages Billy Bronsted returned to Wausau from Colorado ready to work — and there has been plenty of work for him.

Friday 12/17, Tucknee Coffee Company

It’s always a treat to see the Americana singer-songwriter Billy Bronsted, but to be able to see him during the day with a cup of joe in hand? Well, that’s just cozy and cool. Bronsted remerged on the Wausau scene after a stint in Colorado as the worst of the pandemic receded, and he’s been tearing up the scene with a bevy of live shows that included a Mile of Music appearance. Bronsted has a powerful, country-ish voice and a great stage presence. He’s sure to fill the plated, light green walls of Tucknee Coffee Company, the new version of Patina Coffee house. Tucknee is going for a hip, urban coffee house vibe and Bronsted and his tunes ought to fit in perfectly there. Noon.

Underdown Fat B-day

Saturday 12/18, Underdown trails

Unless you’re one of the unlucky ones who has struggled to actually find a fat bike to buy lately, fat bike enthusiasts have this event to look forward to. The Underdown has some pretty gnarly trails and will host group rides meeting at the Prairie Dells trailhead. A bonfire and shindig will follow either at Underdown Lake or in the Prairie Dells parking lot. Must have a fat bike because regular mountain bikes break the trails. 10 am.