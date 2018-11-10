11th Annual Farmer Tribute Dinner
Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Community members come together to honor our local farmers and celebrate the harvest season. Clint Schultz from Urban Street Bistro will craft this year’s harvest menu; desserts made by The Main Grain Bakery and The Village Hive: Bakery & Local Foods Collective. Farmshed is partnering with UWSP Students for Sustainability to plan and host the event. Silent auction. Early bird tickets on sale now until 10/19, limited to 200 tickets. Visit farmshed.org.
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Volunteer-Giving