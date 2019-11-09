12th Annual Farmer Tribute Dinner

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Farmer Tribute Dinner invites the Farm Fresh Atlas producers to dine on a locally sourced meal in celebration of the harvest. Community members attend and sponsor the farmers’ meals as a tribute to their hard work. Early Bird adults $40, kids $12;  Regular adults $50, kids $15. 5-8 pm. 715-544-6154

Info

Central Rivers Farmshed 1220 Briggs Court, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Volunteer-Giving
715-544-6154
