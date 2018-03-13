How I Became a Pirate
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Based on the popular book, young Jeremy joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates and searches for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds fun and adventure on the high seas, but he soon learns that home and family are treasures you can’t find on any map. Part of the Aspirus Arts in Education Series for children.
Info
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance