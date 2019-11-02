16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show
Lakeland Union High School 9 9573 State Highway 70 West, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548
50+ vendors featuring assorted wood crafts, holiday florals, Christmas ornaments, pins and wall hangings, crocheted kitchen towels, assorted knitted and crocheted items, featuring Jenny Gibson demonstrating her vintage knitting machine. Also American Girl clothing, assorted jewelry vendors, pottery, barbwire artist, and much more. Concessions and holiday bake sale. 9am-3 pm. (715) 892-5114.
