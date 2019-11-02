16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00

Lakeland Union High School 9 9573 State Highway 70 West, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548

50+ vendors featuring assorted wood crafts, holiday florals, Christmas ornaments, pins and wall hangings, crocheted kitchen towels, assorted knitted and crocheted items, featuring Jenny Gibson demonstrating her vintage knitting machine. Also American Girl clothing, assorted jewelry vendors, pottery, barbwire artist, and much more. Concessions and holiday bake sale. 9am-3 pm. (715) 892-5114.

Info

Lakeland Union High School 9 9573 State Highway 70 West, Minocqua, Wisconsin 54548 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-892-5114
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - 16th Annual 'Tis the Season Craft Show - 2019-11-02 09:00:00