2018 WVAM Sports Physical Night

Physicals will be conducted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments necessary. $25 (cash or check only) with $20 going back to the student-athlete's school and $5 going into a community fund used to purchase ImPACT concussion baseline tests. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Valley Athletic Medicine (WVAM) group (which includes Aspirus Weston Clinic, Sport & Spine Physical Therapy and Bone & Joint Center), Envision Eyecare and ENT Associates.