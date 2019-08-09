2019 LogJam Festival
River Park Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Celebrating the diverse cultural life of our early Wisconsin River settlers. Live music, living history, craft brews, food trucks.
Friday River Park Music: Sway Wild - 5 6:30 pm. Adrian+Meredith - 7-8:30pm. Feed The Dog - 9-11pm.
Friday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier - 11 pm-1 am.
Saturday River Park Music: Noah John & Ringing Iron - 2-3:30 pm. Barbaro - 5-6:30 pm. Cicada Rhythm 7-8:30 pm. Dead Horses - 9-11 pm.
Saturday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Lou Shields - 11-1 am.
Info
River Park Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance