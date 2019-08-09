2019 LogJam Festival

Celebrating the diverse cultural life of our early Wisconsin River settlers. Live music, living history, craft brews, food trucks.

Friday River Park Music: Sway Wild - 5 6:30 pm. Adrian+Meredith - 7-8:30pm. Feed The Dog - 9-11pm.

Friday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier - 11 pm-1 am.

Saturday River Park Music: Noah John & Ringing Iron - 2-3:30 pm. Barbaro - 5-6:30 pm. Cicada Rhythm 7-8:30 pm. Dead Horses - 9-11 pm.

Saturday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Lou Shields - 11-1 am.