2019 LogJam Festival

River Park Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Celebrating the diverse cultural life of our early Wisconsin River settlers. Live music, living history, craft brews, food trucks. 

 Friday River Park Music: Sway Wild - 5 6:30 pm. Adrian+Meredith - 7-8:30pm. Feed The Dog - 9-11pm.

Friday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Kevin Troestler & Logan Dier - 11 pm-1 am. 

Saturday River Park Music: Noah John & Ringing Iron - 2-3:30 pm. Barbaro - 5-6:30 pm. Cicada Rhythm 7-8:30 pm. Dead Horses - 9-11 pm. 

Saturday Mosinee Brewing Co. Music: Lou Shields - 11-1 am.

River Park Armory Road, Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
