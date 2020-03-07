24th Annual Mission Auction
Covenant Community Presbyterian Church 1806 Weston Avenue, Weston, Wisconsin 54476
The annual Mission Dinner and Auction raises funds for the local, state, national and international missions of CCPC, including the 2nd largest food pantry in Marathon County, local Anti-human trafficking education and the 'Hearts of Hope' program that delivers Christmas food and joy to over 300 local children. Dinner will feature a classic style dinner as served on a train car. The event includes a huge athletic shoe sale, as well as silent and live auctions with many exciting items. 4-8 pm.
