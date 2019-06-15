25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout

to Google Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Recognition ceremony and cookout celebrating 25 years of the bike trail. 11 am -1 pm  complimentary brat fry, cake. Ceremony 11:30 am.  The North Creek Trail Loop Committee will be on site to answer questions about the proposed trail along Hwy H to North Creek Road and will be accepting donations towards the expansion. Boulder Junction Chamber 715-385-2400.

Info

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
7153852400
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00 iCalendar - 25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout - 2019-06-15 11:00:00