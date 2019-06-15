25 Years of Safe and Scenic Bicycling in Boulder Junction Celebration Ceremony and Complimentary Cookout
Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512
Recognition ceremony and cookout celebrating 25 years of the bike trail. 11 am -1 pm complimentary brat fry, cake. Ceremony 11:30 am. The North Creek Trail Loop Committee will be on site to answer questions about the proposed trail along Hwy H to North Creek Road and will be accepting donations towards the expansion. Boulder Junction Chamber 715-385-2400.
