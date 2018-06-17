The 29th Annual Energy Fair
Midwest Renewable Energy Association 7558 Deer Rd, Custer, Wisconsin 54423
Learn about clean energy and sustainability, connect with others, and take action towards a sustainable future. Over 200 workshops, 200 exhibitors, inspirational keynote speakers, live music, camping, family fun, great food, and more. Organized by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.Tickets and event information at TheEnergyFair.org.
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Festival-Event-Expo