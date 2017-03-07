The Marathon County Historical Society presents our 2nd Annual Houses in Bloom

Local florists will decorate both the Yawkey House Museum and the Woodson History Center with fresh flower arrangements. Visitors can cure their “winter blues” with the sights and scents of these beautiful blooms, as we anticipate the arrival of spring!

Special – and free! – programs on the weekend will highlight topics related to flowers, gardens, landscaping and emerging spring. Check our website for specifics as we approach this special week.

The Yawkey House Museum, built in 1901 by lumber baron Cyrus Yawkey, was then the most expensive house in Wausau! It is beautifully restored to capture the 1908 remodeling designed by architect George Maher exclusively for the Yawkey family, and offers a glimpse into the refined lifestyle of Wausau’s early “rich and famous.” Visitors during Houses in Bloom will be able to enjoy the added sights and scents of fresh floral arrangements throughout the house. Tours leave on the hour beginning at 9 am Tuesday through Friday, or 1 pm Saturday and Sunday, with the last tour at 3 pm all days. Tour tickets cost $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youths, or free for members and children younger than 6, the usual cost for Yawkey House tours year-round.

The Woodson History Center houses our exhibit halls, where visitors can explore “Pieces of the Past: Quilts Tell a Story”, on view through August 2017, and “Our Stories: The History of Marathon County.” These exhibits, plus smaller displays throughout the Woodson History Center, are open to the public for free during any of our regular business hours. During Houses in Bloom, visitors will enjoy the addition of artfully arranged fresh flowers as well.

We invite everyone to “think spring” with us, during Houses in Bloom, March 7 to 12, 2017, at the Marathon County Historical Society. For more information, please call us at 715-842-5750.