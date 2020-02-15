2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams

Google Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00

B's Club 107 N2410 WI 107, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

Snowmobile ride, poker run, prize and cash give-aways. Live music by Noise Complaint. Sponsored by Merrill Area Community Rides, open to the public. Registration opens at 10:30, ride departure set for 11 am. Proceeds donated to the Plautz and Hammering families of Merrill as they recover from catastrophic home fires. 715-536-8494

Info

B's Club 107 N2410 WI 107, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
715-536-8494
Google Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - 2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams - 2020-02-15 10:30:00