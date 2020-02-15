2nd Annual Sleds 'n Jams
B's Club 107 N2410 WI 107, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Snowmobile ride, poker run, prize and cash give-aways. Live music by Noise Complaint. Sponsored by Merrill Area Community Rides, open to the public. Registration opens at 10:30, ride departure set for 11 am. Proceeds donated to the Plautz and Hammering families of Merrill as they recover from catastrophic home fires. 715-536-8494
