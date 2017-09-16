30th Annual juried Northern National Art Competition-Opening Reception

Nicolet College Events & Art Gallery 5364 College Drive, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501

Artists from across the country have been selected for inclusion in this prestigious contemporary fine art exhibit. The Opening Reception is at 5:00 on Saturday, September 16. It includes the exhibit, wine, music, a light buffet and a presentation by our judge Gary Freeburg from James Madison University in Virginia. Free. 

Nicolet College Events & Art Gallery 5364 College Drive, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501
