3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00

Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Pickleball tournament open to all ability levels, members and non-members. Beginner, intermediate and advanced groups for men’s and women’s play. Partners to be drawn on day of event.  *Registration is required in advance. USAPA rules apply. Divisions begin play at 8 am, 10 am and afternoon. $25 /Player. Sign up at the Member Service Center. 715-841-1850

Info
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-841-1850
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament - 2019-01-19 08:00:00