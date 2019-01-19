3rd Annual Winter Warmer Tournament
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Pickleball tournament open to all ability levels, members and non-members. Beginner, intermediate and advanced groups for men’s and women’s play. Partners to be drawn on day of event. *Registration is required in advance. USAPA rules apply. Divisions begin play at 8 am, 10 am and afternoon. $25 /Player. Sign up at the Member Service Center. 715-841-1850
