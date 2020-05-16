6th Annual White Deer Triathlon

3K Paddle (canoe, kayak or SUP) course on beautiful Boulder Lake across to historic Camp Manito-wish YMCA. Biking from the camp for 22K along rustic roads around Boulder Junction returning to the camp. Running the 6K on beautiful roads and trails in the woods of Boulder Junction ending at the Boulder Junction Community Center. Triathlon begins at 9am, cook-out & music from 11 am-3 pm at the Community Center with awards ceremony immediately following the race. (715) 385-2400 or whitedeertriathlon.com