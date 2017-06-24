Aber Suzuki Center Musical 'Petting Zoo'

The Aber Suzuki Center (ASC) will have a FREE musical petting zoo at the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum Learning Landing Room.

This free, family-oriented event introduces you to some of the musical offerings of the Aber Suzuki Center (ASC). There will be stations to learn about cello, flute, harp, voice, violin and Suzuki Early Childhood Education.

Start the morning by exploring the instrumental petting zoo. Children will be welcome to try their hand at cello, flute, harp, voice and violin. At 10:30 a.m. ASC students will present an outdoor sidewalk mini-concert. There will also be Suzuki Early Childhood Education demonstration classes for children ages infant to 4 years. Parent and child may choose to attend one of the two classes that will take place at 10 a.m. or 10:45 .am.

There is a free parking lot located behind the museum, unlimited time. Enter from Strongs Ave. Or free parking on Main Street two-hour limit).

Faculty members will be available throughout the morning to answer questions and information will also be available at the registration table. Anyone who registers for lessons at the petting zoo will get a $50 tuition rebate for fall lessons. A $99 certificate for 4 twenty-minute lessons will also be available to those who just want to “try out” music lessons.

Afterwards, check out the rest of the Children’s Museum*.

For further information, check out the Aber Suzuki Center website at: www.uwsp.edu/suzuki or phone the office at 715-346-3033.

*Standard admission rates apply for access into the other areas of the museum. See the museum’s website http://www.cwchildrensmuseum.org for information on admission, exhibits and events.