ARTventure Camps - Urban Art
Center for Visual Arts 427 Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Session featuring individual and collaborative projects with opportunity to experience life of a working artist. Kids attending full day should bring lunch. Morning 9 am-noon; afternoon 12:30-3:30 pm; all day 9 am-3:30 pm. $115 half day, $200 full day. Register: cvawausau.org. Urban Art July 23-27
Info
Center for Visual Arts 427 Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens