ACT Prep Class

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Prep class designed to assist the student in preparing for the ACT Test. Ares to be covered are: Engish usuage/mechanics and rhetorical skills, math problem solving strategies, algebra, geometry, trigonometry reviews, test -taking strategies, science data representation, and analysis and interpretation of research summaries and conflicting hypotheses. The fee for this class is $30. Limited enrollment; register at ce.uwc.edu/wausau

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

715-261-6294

