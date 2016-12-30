ACT Prep Class
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Prep class designed to assist the student in preparing for the ACT Test. Ares to be covered are: Engish usuage/mechanics and rhetorical skills, math problem solving strategies, algebra, geometry, trigonometry reviews, test -taking strategies, science data representation, and analysis and interpretation of research summaries and conflicting hypotheses. The fee for this class is $30. Limited enrollment; register at ce.uwc.edu/wausau
Info
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation