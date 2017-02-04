This prep session is designed to assist the student in preparing for the ACT assessment. Areas to be covered are: Test-taking strategies, English usage/mechanics & rhetorical skills, Math problem-solving strategies, algebra, geometry & trigonometry reviews, Science data representation, analysis and interpretation of research summaries and conflicting hypotheses. $30 Saturday, Feb 4th 8:30am-3:30pm. Room 233. (registration deadline is Jan 27th)