ACT Prep

to Google Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 iCalendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

This prep session is designed to assist the student in preparing for the ACT assessment. Areas to be covered are: Test-taking strategies, English usage/mechanics & rhetorical skills, Math problem-solving strategies, algebra, geometry & trigonometry reviews, Science data representation, analysis and interpretation of research summaries and conflicting hypotheses. $30 Saturday, Feb 4th 8:30am-3:30pm. Room 233. (registration deadline is Jan 27th)

Info

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Class-Workshop-Presentation

Visit Event Website

715-261-6294

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00 iCalendar - ACT Prep - 2017-02-04 08:30:00