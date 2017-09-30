Afterland, poetry reading by Mai Der Vang

The Central Wisconsin Book Festival concludes with a reading by poet Mai Der Vang. The author of Afterland, which received the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets, Vang is a 2017-2018 Visiting Writer in the MFA Writing Program at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Vang’s poems tell the story of her family and of thousands of Hmong refugees seeking asylum. 7 p.m. James F. Veninga Theater, Free