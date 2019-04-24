Alternative Funding for Clean Water and Healthy Soils

UWSP Trainer Natural Resources Bldg. 800 Reserve St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Symposium will feature a panelist discussion on the opportunities, challenges, and successes of obtaining and implementing alternative funding for statewide water and soil quality initiatives. The symposium is free and open to the public. 6-8 p.m. in the Trainer Natural Resource Building, Room 170. 715-346-4617

UWSP Trainer Natural Resources Bldg. 800 Reserve St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
