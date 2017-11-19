Be Amazing's Family Fall Fest

Greenheck Field House 6400 Alderson St., Schofield, Wisconsin 54476

Stations will help others and support positivity in our community. . Silent Auction to help raise funds to support Amazing Community Projects. $5.00 wristbands available for unlimited bouncing in the bounce house and unlimited glow skating (*first come, first serve, based on capacity). Facebook page: Be Amazing

Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Volunteer-Giving
