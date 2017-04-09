American Red Cross Lifeguard Training

to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00

UWMC Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Learn skills to gain lifeguard certification. Must be 15 years or older, able to swim 300 yards, tread water for two minutes, swim 20 yards and retrieve a 10 pound brick off bottom of pool. Fri. 4-7 pm; Sat.-Sun. 9 am-6 pm. $189 includes CPR mask, instructional manual, whistle and certificate. Register at 715-261-6294

Info

UWMC Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map

Class-Workshop-Presentation

715-261-6294

to Google Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - American Red Cross Lifeguard Training - 2017-04-09 09:00:00