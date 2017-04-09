American Red Cross Lifeguard Training

Learn skills to gain lifeguard certification. Must be 15 years or older, able to swim 300 yards, tread water for two minutes, swim 20 yards and retrieve a 10 pound brick off bottom of pool. Fri. 4-7 pm; Sat.-Sun. 9 am-6 pm. $189 includes CPR mask, instructional manual, whistle and certificate. Register at 715-261-6294