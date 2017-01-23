An Affair of the Heart

Jefferson Street Inn 201 Jefferson Street Inn, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Learn about cholesterol and your heart health with Kevin O’Connell, MD, Family Medicine. Program includes healthy appetizers and recipes, live music, cash bar with signature cocktail, gift. Casual attire. Sponsoried by Aspiring Women of Aspirus. 5 pm. Free. Regiter by Jan. 25 at 800-847-4707, aspirus.org/Aspiring Women

800-847-4707

