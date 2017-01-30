Ancient Chinese Calligraphy

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Learn the comprehensive journey of Chinese character writing. This art form, language and cultural artifact will be engaging and enlightening. Students will feel at ease learning this complex writing system in a relaxing way. Includes all materials and supplies. Mondays: Jan 30 -March 6-7pm Room SA255 (Library Conference Room)

UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

715-261-6294

