Angels Among Us is a holiday festival that provides children an opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season with free games and prizes, food and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are crafts, letters to Santa, and a teddy bear clinic featuring a special elf that children can take home. Attendees also get to interact with therapy dogs. Every child ages 0-12 will receive a special Christmas present and can select a book.

Angels Among Us will take place on Saturday, December 21 from 3-6 p.m at the Rothschild Pavilion located at 1104 Park St. in Rothschild. The event is presented by Ascension St. Clare's Hospital with platinum sponsor support from Abby Bank and G3 Industries.

For more information, call 715-393-2514 or email giveSCH@ascension.org.