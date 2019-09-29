Annie Moses Band Concert

Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

Nationally acclaimed and Nashville-based Annie Moses Band kicks off the 2019-2020 Merrill Area Concert Association season. Attendance at all Merrill Area Concert Association performances is open to members only, but everyone is invited to become a member. Matinee at 3 pm. Merrillconcerts.org, 715-252-6295.

Info

Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715 252-6295
