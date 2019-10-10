Annual Wausau Chamber of Commerce Dinner

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Dinner. Featuring special guest speaker Barry Alvarez. A celebration of the previous year's accomplishments, a look ahead to the future and recognition of individuals who dedicated their time and talents to further the Chamber's mission. 5-8:30 pm. https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/annual-dinner-2019-10

Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
