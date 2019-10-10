Annual Wausau Chamber of Commerce Dinner
Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce 107th Annual Dinner. Featuring special guest speaker Barry Alvarez. A celebration of the previous year's accomplishments, a look ahead to the future and recognition of individuals who dedicated their time and talents to further the Chamber's mission. 5-8:30 pm. https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/annual-dinner-2019-10
Info
Hilton Garden Inn 2101 N. Mountain Rd., City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo