5th Annual Holiday Faire
Central Wisconsin Environmental Station 10186 CTH MM, Amherst Junction, Wisconsin 54407
Tomorrow River Community Charter School invited you to get a glimpse of this unique school while supporting local craftspeople, helping to raise funds for various arts programming and supplies at TRCCS. Local musicians, refreshments, soup, kids-only store. $2 adults, $1 children; free under age 5. 10 am-3 pm. 715-346-2730
Info
Central Wisconsin Environmental Station 10186 CTH MM, Amherst Junction, Wisconsin 54407
Art Exhibits-Events, Festival-Event-Expo