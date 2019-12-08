5th Annual Holiday Faire

Central Wisconsin Environmental Station 10186 CTH MM, Amherst Junction, Wisconsin 54407

Tomorrow River Community Charter School invited you to get a glimpse of this unique school  while supporting local craftspeople, helping to raise funds for various arts programming and supplies at TRCCS. Local musicians, refreshments, soup, kids-only store. $2 adults, $1 children; free under age 5. 10 am-3 pm. 715-346-2730

Art Exhibits-Events, Festival-Event-Expo
715-346-2730
