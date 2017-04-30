Annual Pancake Breakfast
The Open Door of Marathon County invites the community to our Annual Pancake Breakfast. It is been held April 30, 2017 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in the basement. Tours of Open Door are available upon request. The address is 426 Washington St.
