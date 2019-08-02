Botanical Sketchbook Journals

Teens and adults work with Wendy Brockman combine botanical drawings and typography to create sketchbook journals. Fri-Sat 8/3-4. 10 am-4 pm. $85 members, $100 non-members. Registration required

Drop in illustrate personalized using animal & plant stencils. Minnesota-based Wendy Brockman shares enthusiasm for botanical art. Registration at 715-845-7010. 5:30-7 pm