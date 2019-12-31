Art Incorporated
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Explore the world of art materials to create unique master pieces. 30 minute "toddler & me" style class children where and their caregivers will experiment with a variety of art techniques. Watch your child’s imagination, communication, sense of identity and confidence grow with each new project. 9:30-10:45 am. Class size limited to 10 people.
Info
