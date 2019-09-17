Art of Parenting
Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Eight week parenting class exploring the challenges and joys that come with raising children. The study will focus on the importance of having a unique plan for each child's future and developing a community of support to help achieve those goals. Class enrollment is limited to 20 participants so early registration is recommended. kravick.com/aop for additional information where and who to contact to register for the class throughout the state.
Woodson YMCA Camp Sturtevant 2701 Northwestern Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
