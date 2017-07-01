Riverfront Rendezvous

Food, family activities, trivia, parade, poetry slam, bingo, science experiments and more! Live Music Fri. Dead Horses, Ryan McGarth Band, Armchair Boogies, Cory Chisel. Sat. Harmonious Wail, Carmen Lee & the Tomorrow River two, Dig Deep, David Deon & the Soul Inspirations, LoLo, David Cook. Sun. GUMBO, The Pines, Madtown Mannish Boys, JOHNNYSWIM. Free admission. Full schedule at stevenspoint.com, 715-346-1569