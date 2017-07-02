Independence Day Festival and Car Show

A patriotic family event with horse drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, car show, craft booths, blacksmith demo, food (breakfast, lunch, dinner and treats) and live music 10 am to 9:30 by polka, 2-bluegrass and a country band. Fireworks at dark following a patriotic tribute. Free admission. 8 am–10 pm. 715-675-1171, Willowspringsgarden.net 715-675-1171