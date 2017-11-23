Festival of the Trees

Auction of Christmas trees and décor with other events to benefit Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service Daily viewing Wed. noon-5 pm; Thurs. 1-5 pm; Fri. 9 am-5 pm; Sat. noon-5 pm; Sun. noon-2 pm. $5 adults, $3 12 and & under (under 2 free). wausaufestivaloftrees.org