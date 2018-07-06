50 Years of Wildlife Conservation
Nicolet College 5364 College Drive, City of Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501
Journey through rich history of wildlife conservation in Wis. Part of Nicolet College’s Outdoor Adventure Series. Fri:Nicolet College Northwoods Center, Rhinelander. 7-8:30 pm. $12.50. Sat.Thunder Marsh State Wildlife Area, Three Lakes. 7-9 am. $12.50. Register: nicoletcollege.edu
Info
Nicolet College 5364 College Drive, City of Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation