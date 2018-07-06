50 Years of Wildlife Conservation

Nicolet College 5364 College Drive, City of Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501

 Journey through rich history of wildlife conservation in Wis. Part of Nicolet College’s Outdoor Adventure Series. Fri:Nicolet College Northwoods Center, Rhinelander. 7-8:30 pm. $12.50. Sat.Thunder Marsh State Wildlife Area, Three Lakes. 7-9 am. $12.50. Register: nicoletcollege.edu

Info
Nicolet College 5364 College Drive, City of Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
