North Central Cycling for Tomorrow Tour
Central Waters Brewing Co. 351 Allen St., Amherst, Wisconsin 54406
Free, fun, informative bike ride through countryside and around preserved lands hosted by North Central Conservancy Trust. 15, 25 and 30 mile routes at 10:30 am, 5 mile family ride at 11 am. Purchase $5 state trail pass prior to ride. 715-344-1910
Info
Central Waters Brewing Co. 351 Allen St., Amherst, Wisconsin 54406 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports