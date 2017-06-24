Art Workshop Paint Like Monet

The Idea Center 1309 Ellis St Stevens Point WI , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Workshop taught by Jane Barnard. Learn to paint "in the style of" the great French master Claude Monet. All levels are welcome, including beginners. All media: oil, acrylic, pastel or watercolor. Instructor will demo in watercolor. Bring your own supplies or contact instructor for recommendations at barnardstudio@yahoo.com. Cost $69. To register email Jane Barnard at barnardstudio@yahoo.com

The Idea Center 1309 Ellis St Stevens Point WI , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

715 347 4722

