Art Workshop Paint Loose and Free

Painting through the Eyes of John Singer Sargent - one Day workshop. Jane Barnard, Instructor Step by step with your instructor’s guidance, you’ll learn brushwork, color, and the Master’s signature techniques. All levels welcome, including beginners. All media: oil, acrylic, pastel or watercolor. Bring your own supplies or contact instructor for recommendations. Bring bag lunch. Cost $69. To register email barnardstudio@yahoo.com.