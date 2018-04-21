Art Workshop Paint Loose and Free

Create Portage County 1039 Ellis St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Painting through the Eyes of John Singer Sargent - one Day workshop. Jane Barnard, Instructor Step by step with your instructor’s guidance, you’ll learn brushwork, color, and the Master’s signature techniques. All levels welcome, including beginners. All media: oil, acrylic, pastel or watercolor. Bring your own supplies or contact instructor for recommendations.  Bring bag lunch. Cost $69. To register email barnardstudio@yahoo.com.

